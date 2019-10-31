'Hiding behind heroes': Grenfell inquiry aftermath leads papers

Calls for London Fire Brigade’s top brass to resign featured on the Metro's front page. Credit: Metro

Calls for London Fire Brigade’s top brass to resign and the latest political news dominates Thursday’s front pages. Boris Johnson is more trusted to care for the NHS than Jeremy Corbyn, according to a poll in the Daily Mail, but the Daily Mirror says the Prime Minister is plotting with US President Donald Trump to sell off parts of the NHS.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads on the report into the Grenfell fire, reporting that relatives of those who died say senior fire officers should be prosecuted, while the Metro covers the same story.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent, meanwhile, splashes on a story saying the Conservatives’ pledge to create thousands of new prison places will not address an “enduring crisis of safety and decency”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports on the US Federal Reserve cutting rates by a quarter point, amid warnings that further easing is unlikely in the short term.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports that Jeremy Corbyn will seek to scorn Tory attempts to portray themselves as on the side of the people against the elite.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story says the fear of handing an election victory to Jeremy Corbyn could mean the Brexit Party will not run in hundreds of seats.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Times front page reports that Nicky Morgan, the Culture Secretary, is quitting politics as part of an exodus of moderate Conservatives leaving Westminster after suffering abuse.