House of Representatives approves rules for Donald Trump impeachment inquiry in historic vote

Donald Trump described the process as a 'witch hunt'. Credit: AP

The House of Representatives has voted to formalise the impeachment process against President Donald Trump in an historic vote. The chamber voted 232-196 in its formal vote that outlines the process for public hearings, and possibly drafting articles of impeachment, against the president. The vote is a victory for the Democrats - who will control the investigation - and hands them the power to curb the ability of Republicans to subpoena witnesses and of White House lawyers to present witnesses.

Minutes after the vote, Mr Trump took to Twitter to condemn the process as "The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!" Speaking before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a vote to approve ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump is a solemn but necessary duty for lawmakers. Ms Pelosi said, "This is not any cause for any glee or comfort."

She said the impeachment inquiry was necessary to defend the Constitution and prevent an abuse of power by Mr Trump. "The times have found each and every one of us in this room," Pelosi said. The investigation is focused on Mr Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country's new president. Ms Pelosi - who had previously been reluctant to launch formal impeachment process - urged lawmakers to vote in favour of the impeachment rules "to protect the Constitution of the United States. "What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: AP