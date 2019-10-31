How England Rugby captain Owen Farrell will be supporting a young boy with a rare condition in the World Cup final

For 11-year-old Jack Johnson, this Saturday will see one of his best friends play a crucial role in the Rugby World Cup final.

The schoolboy suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and his mate is none other than Owen Farrell.

Diagnosed age four, Jack is one of just 2,500 boys in the UK to have the genetic condition which causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

When the England captain scores - which is fairly often - he can be seen locking his fingers together in a show of support for Joining Jack, a charity set up by Jack's parents to aid research into the condition.

Every year it raises thousands of pounds, with the support of England's star player meaning the world to them.