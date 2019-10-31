Hugh Grant was ‘incredibly rude’ to me, says Chancellor Sajid Javid

Chancellor Sajid Javid has criticised Hugh Grant after the Hollywood star refused to shake his hand at a film premiere. The politician, 49, said Grant, 59, had been “incredibly rude” at a glitzy event for Martin Scorsese’s new film The Irishman. He told ES Magazine: “I recognised him and put my hand out and said, ‘Lovely to meet you’, and you know what he does? He refuses to shake my hand.

“He says, ‘I am not shaking your hand’. I am completely shocked. “He said, ‘When you were culture secretary you didn’t support my friends in (anti-media intrusion campaign) Hacked Off.’ “I think that is incredibly rude. “I wonder if people like Hugh Grant think they are part of the elite and they look down on working class people no matter what station they reach in life.” But a spokesman for the actor told the PA news agency that Grant had a different version of events.

