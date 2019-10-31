Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

Hundreds of koalas are feared dead after their habitat was destroyed by wildfires on Australia's east coast.

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday in a forest in New South Wales, 190 miles north of Sydney and has since burnt 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres).

The area, described as prime habitat for the marsupials, was home to about 700 koalas.

Conservationists hope wildlife carers can start searching for survivors on Thursday as they fear as many as half of the koala population living in the fire zone have been killed.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital president Sue Ashton described the incident as a "national tragedy".

"If we look at a 50% survival rate, that's around about 350 koalas and that's absolutely devastating," Ms Ashton said of the death toll.

"We're hoping it's not as bad as that, but because of the intensity of the fire and the way koalas behave during fire, we're not holding out too much hope," she added.