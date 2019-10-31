- ITV Report
Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires
Hundreds of koalas are feared dead after their habitat was destroyed by wildfires on Australia's east coast.
The fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday in a forest in New South Wales, 190 miles north of Sydney and has since burnt 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres).
The area, described as prime habitat for the marsupials, was home to about 700 koalas.
Conservationists hope wildlife carers can start searching for survivors on Thursday as they fear as many as half of the koala population living in the fire zone have been killed.
Port Macquarie Koala Hospital president Sue Ashton described the incident as a "national tragedy".
"If we look at a 50% survival rate, that's around about 350 koalas and that's absolutely devastating," Ms Ashton said of the death toll.
"We're hoping it's not as bad as that, but because of the intensity of the fire and the way koalas behave during fire, we're not holding out too much hope," she added.
Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them.
The koala colony was particularly healthy and genetically diverse, Ms Ashton said.
"The whole region there is prime koala habitat, it is beautiful country. And we have over the years released a lot of juveniles in there, moving them out of the town where they've been at risk of being hit by cars or attacked by dogs, but there's also a population that live there any way," she said.
"And these animals, we've done work with the Australia museum and these animals are so genetically diverse, they are of national significance and it is likely we have lost a vast number which is just a national tragedy."
Koalas prefer coastal forests, which are being cleared for suburban expansion. As their habitat shrinks, isolated koala colonies have become inbred and diseased.
Australia's wildfire season has made a particularly early and devastating start in the southern hemisphere spring due to above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall that has left much of the east coast in drought.