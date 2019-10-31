Inmate who smuggled cannabis into prison inside his nose has drugs removed 18 years later

An inmate who stuffed cannabis up his nose in an attempt to smuggle it into prison has had the drugs removed 18 years later.

During a prison visit, the man, now 48-years-old, was given a rubber balloon filled with marijuana by his girlfriend, which he inserted into his right nostril.

Despite smuggling the package past prison guards, the inmate accidentally pushed the package deeper into his nostril but believed he had swallowed the package.