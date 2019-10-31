Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston among Scottish Bafta attendees

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston and Trainspotting actress Kelly MacDonald will be among the famous faces attending this year’s Bafta Scotland awards later this week.

They will be joined by Still Game creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, who will be given an outstanding contribution to television award for the long-running Scottish comedy, along with director Michael Hines.

Also among the actors, comedians and industry figures attending the ceremony at Glasgow’s DoubleTree by Hilton on Sunday are Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan from acclaimed TV drama Outlander, filmmaker and actor Peter Mullan, and YouTube star Jamie Genevieve.