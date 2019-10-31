MPs warn over ‘appalling state of crisis’ in prison system

The prison system is in an “appalling state of crisis” and the Government has no clear plan for “desperately needed change”, MPs have warned. Safety, security and decency are all lacking in jails across the country, according to a critical report from the Commons Justice Committee. MPs condemned the lack of a clear plan for reform and a long-term strategy to “reverse the fortunes” of the prison estate and called for detailed plans of how the Government will meet a series of pledges it has made to increase funding and the number of cells, according to the findings. The report said: “Too often, prisons are identified as needing extra support, but their performance continues to decline. “There is little point in identifying poor performance if the necessary resources are not then provided to drive improvement.”

Committee chairman Bob Neill said: “The prison system in England and Wales is enduring a crisis of safety and decency. “Too often we have seen what might be called ‘policy by press notice’ without any clear or coherent vision for the future of the prison system. “New prison places might be welcome, but they do nothing to improve the appalling condition of much of the current prison estate, nor the prospect of offering a safe environment in which to rehabilitate offenders.” Amid estimations that reoffending costs £18 billion, Mr Neill said violence would not reduce in prisons without proper investment into rehabilitation and activities for inmates. “At any rate, given Government’s poor track record in building prisons, we now want to see the detailed plans for the promised £2.5 billion for 10,000 more places, what they’ll look like and when they’ll be up and running,” he added. The report also found: – The latest Government announcements had “refreshed concerns over the near £1 billion maintenance backlog on the appalling state of existing prison estate”. – A funding plan stretching across several years is “urgently required”, it said, adding: “Prisons should be safe and decent environments that rehabilitate offenders – this not currently the case.” – There were no guarantees that “necessary infrastructure” would be put in place to avoid overcrowding of prisons in the future. – It added: “The Government’s recent announcements on sentencing may over time result in a significantly increased prison population, without any guarantees that the necessary infrastructure will be put in place to avoid further overcrowding of prisons.” – It urged the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to move away “as soon as possible” from national contracts for management of facilities and look at smaller, localised arrangements so governors have more control and can adapt work to meet the needs of their prison. – There was still no clear accountability for individual prisons and whether the governor or the justice department were responsible. – It is taking too long to get important security equipment like body scanners into prisons. – The committee also reiterated its “wide-ranging concerns” about recruitment, retention of staff and the training and incentives available for them.

