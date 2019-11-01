Boris Johnson rejects Trump's call for Farage alliance telling ITV News his Brexit deal is 'ready to go'

Boris Johnson says the Tories can 'get this thing done'. Credit: ITV News

Boris Johnson has rejected calls from Donald Trump to form an alliance with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in a bid to secure a majority in December's general election. Speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, the prime minister said his party was in the best position to deliver Brexit and insisted that a vote elsewhere ran "the risk of putting Jeremy Corbyn" in No.10. Mr Johnson was speaking after the US President had waded into the election, suggesting that Mr Farage and the prime minister join forces and that the Johnson Brexit deal was flawed.

During the launch of his Brexit Party's general election campaign on Friday, Mr Farage warned without an alliance the PM would face a challenge in every seat in the country which could see the Tory vote splintered. But Mr Johnson was adamant the Tories would be able to deliver Brexit without the support of other parties, insisting he could get his deal "over the line" if his party was returned to power in the December 12 election.

"It's very important to have great relations with the United States of America and so, indeed our country does. We have great relations with the White House," Mr Johnson told Robert Peston. "I may respectively say to all our friends around the world, the only way to get this thing done is to vote for us, vote for this government, because, unfortunately, if you vote for any other party, the risk is you just get Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour party, dither and delay."

Speaking the day after the UK was due to leave the European Union, Mr Johnson said he "bitterly regrets" the Brexit deadline was extended, blaming parliament for deciding "not to implement the deal that they approved". Mr Johnson had repeatedly insisted the UK would leave the EU on October 31, famously claiming he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask Brussels for another extension.

The prime minister's Tory leadership rival Jeremy Hunt branded the Halloween date a “fake deadline” during the campaign earlier this year, predicting it would end in a general election which could hand the keys of No 10 to Jeremy Corbyn. But Mr Johnson said the "fantastic deal" he had negotiated would have secured the UK's departure by midnight on October 31 if parliament had voted to implement it.

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Credit: PA

He told Robert Peston: "It delivers everything that people wanted from the Brexit referendum so taking back control of our money, borders and laws. Plus the whole of UK coming out, able to do proper free trade deals." "And, even better, after three and a half years, it's a deal, a deal that Parliament has actually said is a good deal, though they then refused, I'm afraid, to implement it," he said. "The reality is that parliament had in its hands to deliver this agreement. Don't forget, they had time up to this date, right up to the 31st to do it, they had bags of time to do it. "And even after they'd thrown out the deal, thrown out the timetable, I offered more time. And it was perfectly obvious they didn't want to do it at any price.

"And that is why this blockade of a parliament needs to be changed. We need to refresh it. We need to come in the middle of December... if I'm lucky enough to win, and obviously it's a very big if, but if we come back in December with a new parliament, we have a deal that's ready to go. "That is a massive advantage to the position we've been in for the last three and a half years." Several high profile MPs, many of them women, have said they will standing down at this election citing abuse as part of their decision not to run in the general election.

Diane Abbott (left) and Anna Soubry (right) have been subjected to abuse. Credit: PA