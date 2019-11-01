California firefighters struggle with big wildfire

Firefighters have struggled to contain a big southern California wildfire amid shifting winds, forcing authorities to expand evacuations as forecasters extended fire weather warnings into the weekend.

The blaze dubbed the Maria Fire erupted late on Thursday north-west of Los Angeles during what had been expected to be the tail end of a siege of Santa Ana winds that fanned destructively across the region.

But a tug-of-war developed between those offshore gusts and the return of some onshore flow from the ocean.

“It has been an uphill battle ever since,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said.

“We are finding that the winds are starting to change and that presents its own challenges all by itself.”