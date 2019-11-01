- ITV Report
2003 hero Jonny Wilkinson drops in on England as Owen Farrell prepares for his shot at glory
Owen Farrell was put through his paces by England's World Cup winning hero Jonny Wilkinson ahead of the 2019 team's day with destiny on Saturday.
Wilkinson was seen guiding Farrell through a kicking session on the eve of the World Cup final in scenes that will evoke memories of 2003.
It was the legendary fly-half's last grasp drop goal which sealed England's only World Cup triumph against Australia.
Farrell has hit the headlines himself this World Cup with a strong kicking performance against New Zealand, which guided England into the final.
The 28-year-old was also seen smirking while New Zealand performed the Haka before their match last week.
England will be hoping for a more conventional win when they take on the Springboks at 9am on Saturday morning.
