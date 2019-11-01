Families left in cannabis catch 22 one year after medicinal use made legal in the UK

Video report by ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke

One year ago, a change in the law allowed doctors in the UK to prescribe medicinal cannabis. Those eligible to receive the treatment range from children with severe epilepsy to those with sickness from chemotherapy to those with MS. The law change should have meant the drug was available on the NHS - but families are still having to pay out of their own pocket to purchase it as the service won't pay for it.

Fallon's family have to buy the drugs overseas to make them affordable. Credit: ITV News

Fallon's family are just one of the many struggling with the financial burden of buying the life changing drugs. Her seizures are life threatening and his mother, Elaine, is running out of money to buy the medicinal cannabis that contains them. She told ITV News: "For a bottle like this, privately prescribed in the UK, would cost me £670 a bottle. "My daughter uses one of these bottles every two and a half days, which I don't think anyone can afford. "What I do is get a flight and I travel to Amsterdam where I can get it for £170. "I've tried to raise money for funds, I've got my house on the market, I've got one month's medicinal cannabis left - after that I don't know what I'm going to do."