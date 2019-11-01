Gang of eight: The rebels who have swelled the Liberal Democrat ranks

The Liberal Democrats bore the brunt of anti-coalition sentiment in 2015 when their 57 MPs were reduced to just eight.

The party did not fare much better in the 2017 Election, winning 12 seats.

But defections from Labour, the Conservatives and Change UK in the past few months, along with Jane Dodds winning the Brecon and Radnorshire byelection in August, have swelled the Lib Dem ranks to 21.

So who are the gang of eight?

Chuka Umunna

On February 18, Mr Umunna and six other Labour MPs resigned from the Labour Party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

They formed The Independent Group, which later changed its name to Change UK .

But on June 13, Mr Umunna was on the move again, joining the Lib Dems and saying he had “massively underestimated just how difficult it is to set up a fully fledged new party without an existing infrastructure”.

Sarah Wollaston

The former Conservative and Change UK MP became a Lib Dem on August 14.

In 2011 Dr Wollaston supported a bill that required MPs who switch parties to face an automatic by-election, but she did not resign after either of her party changes this year.

She initially supported leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum, but changed sides shortly before the poll, saying Vote Leave’s assertion that leaving the bloc would make available £350m a week for health spending “simply isn’t true” and represented “post-truth politics”.