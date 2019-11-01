Weather warnings for heavy rain could put dampener on fireworks displays

People attending fireworks displays in southern parts of the country should be mindful of wet and windy weather, which could cause their plans to fizzle out.

The Met Office has a number of warnings in place across the south of England and in Wales on Saturday, while a band of rain could affect northern Scotland.

Strong winds are also forecast and gusts may reach up to 70 miles per hour or more in the most exposed coastal areas in the south.

Rainfall levels are expected reach 30mm to 40mm widely across Wales and south-west England but locally could reach 60mm to 80mm - meaning it could be a very soggy night for many fireworks displays.