Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson to go head-to-head in ITV debate

ITV will host a special election debate with party leaders in the run up to the December 12 General Election, the broadcaster has announced.

The programme, which will be chaired by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham, will be aired on Tuesday November 19.

The first head-to-head will feature Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn taking on Conservative leader and incumbent prime minister Boris Johnson.

Later that same evening ITV will broadcast a live interview based programme in which other parties will be able to comment on the head to head debate and set out their own electoral offer.

The parties represented in interviews will be The Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, Brexit Party, SNP and the Green Party.

ITV plans to hold another debate later in the campaign at which the the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Brexit Party, Plaid Cymru as well as Labour and the Conservative Party will all have the opportunity to be represented by their leader or another senior figure.

There will additionally be separate live prime time debates in Northern Ireland and Wales. STV plan to hold a debate in Scotland.

Etchingham previously hosted a debate with Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, earlier this year.