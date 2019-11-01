Holding mobile phone while driving to be banned after loophole is closed

Drivers will no longer to use their phone to take photos after loophole closed. Credit: PA

Motorists face prosecution for holding a mobile while driving after the Government announced a legal loophole is set to be closed. The loophole allowed drivers to escape prosecution for using a phone to film or take photos. Earlier this year Ramsey Barreto successfully appealed against a conviction for filming the scene of a crash while driving after his lawyers argued the rules only relate to using a phone for “interactive communication”.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it will revise the legislation so any driver caught using a hand-held phone behind the wheel can be prosecuted whether they are texting, taking photos, browsing the internet or scrolling through a music playlist. The action follows a recent report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee which urged the Government to introduce tougher restrictions on using a mobile phone while driving. It expects the proposals to be in place by spring 2020. The committee also recommended that ministers should consider a ban on hands-free use, but the DfT said there are no plans to introduce such a measure. In 2018, there were 683 casualties on Britain’s roads – including 29 deaths and 118 serious injuries – in crashes where a driver using a mobile was a contributory factor.

Texting at the wheel is illegal. Credit: PA