- ITV Report
Lorry trailer deaths: Essex Police now say all 39 victims 'believed to be Vietnamese'
Police have revealed they believe all 39 people found dead in a lorry trailer at an Essex industrial park are from Vietnam.
The migrants were initially thought to be Chinese but further inquiries have now lead Essex Police to revise their earlier position.
Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.
"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.
"The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained."
The Vietnamese Embassy in London said it sent its "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims.
"Specific identities of the victims still need to be identified and confirmed by the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK," it said.
"We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
"The Embassy of Vietnam in London will closely co-ordinate with the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK to support the families of the Vietnamese victims, if any, to bring their loved ones home."
Detectives have revealed they have spoken on the phone to one of the brothers wanted over the deaths of the migrants.
Ronan Hughes, 40, and Christopher Hughes, 34, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, have been urged to hand themselves in to police.
The pair are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday October 23.
Mo Robinson, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.
A second man is facing extradition from Ireland to the UK following the 39 deaths.
Eamonn Harrison, 22, appeared in Dublin High Court on Friday after he was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant, a court spokesman said.
Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, has been remanded in custody in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, until November 11.
Three other people arrested in connection with the incident - two men aged 38 and 46 and a 38-year-old woman - have been released on bail.
There have been further reports of two arrests in Vietnam in connection with the deaths.