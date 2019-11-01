Lorry trailer deaths: Essex Police now say all 39 victims 'believed to be Vietnamese'

Police have revealed they believe all 39 people found dead in a lorry trailer at an Essex industrial park are from Vietnam.

The migrants were initially thought to be Chinese but further inquiries have now lead Essex Police to revise their earlier position.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: "At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.

"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.

"The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained."

The Vietnamese Embassy in London said it sent its "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims.

"Specific identities of the victims still need to be identified and confirmed by the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK," it said.

"We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

"The Embassy of Vietnam in London will closely co-ordinate with the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK to support the families of the Vietnamese victims, if any, to bring their loved ones home."