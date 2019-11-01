Mum of toddler who died in fall from ninth-floor Tottenham flat 'repeatedly asked council to fix faulty window'

The mother of a toddler who died after falling from a "faulty window" in a block of flats reportedly made repeated calls to the local council to ask them to fix the broken handle.

A neighbour of the toddler's family claimed nothing was done to fix a faulty handle despite the mother complaining to Haringey Council for weeks.

Police were called to Stellar House in High Road, Tottenham, north London, at around 11am on Thursday, and found the boy, aged around 18 months, in a critical condition.

The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Air Ambulance attended and the child was taken to a north London hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Residents in the tower block said the boy had fallen after opening the window in the ninth-floor flat.

Neighbour Meral Dervik said: "The window, it was faulty. Nearly two months, that was what (the mother) was saying.

"She was calling the council to come to fix it. The handle was not secure."

The toddler was said to have lived in the Haringey Council flat close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his mother, father and older sister.

Ms Dervik said the boy's mother was "shocked and upset", and added: "She was looking after the kids brilliantly, she cared about the children."

The Metropolitan Police are treating the death as unexplained and continuing their inquiries.