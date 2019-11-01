Nigel Farage warns Boris Johnson the Brexit Party will fight every seat unless he forms 'Leave Alliance'

Nigel Farage has urged Boris Johnson to form a "Leave alliance" with the Brexit Party - or face opposition in every seat across Britain. Launching the party's general election campaign in Westminster, Mr Farage told Mr Johnson that his Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels did not represent Brexit and urged him to ditch the deal. Mr Farage said if the Tories did not agree to an alliance and abandon the deal he would make sure every household in the country was made aware it was a "sell out" on Brexit.

Nigel Farage issued a clear warning to Boris Johnson on Friday. Credit: PA

The Brexit Party leader said if Mr Johnson did not agree to his terms: "We will contest every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales." He added: "I say to Boris Johnson - drop the deal." The Brexit Party leader said he was "flexible" in his negotiations with the Conservative Party but warned that his offer would only last two weeks. If they refused his offer, the Conservatives would face competition in 500 seats across the country, which could weaken their chances of a majority and getting their Brexit deal over the line. Mr Farage claimed he had talked to a number of MPs who were ready to ditch Mr Johnson's deal in favour of a free trade agreement with Brussels. The Brexit Party leader confirmed no formal talks had been held between himself and the Conservative hierarchy, but warned the prime minister there were MPs ready to "stand on a ticket of a genuine free trade agreement or leave on WTO terms".

The Brexit Party leader arrives at the launch of his Brexit Party general election launch. Credit: PA

Mr Farage said: "And of course in those cases where MPs say this, we will view them as our friends and not as our enemies. "But that is not the real deal. The real deal is a Leave alliance that wins a big majority in Parliament. The real deal is a Leave alliance that delivers a genuine Brexit."

Asked why people should vote for the Brexit Party, Mr Farage said: "Because we stand for Brexit. And at the moment we're the only party in England, Scotland and Wales that believes in Brexit. "Brexit is about us becoming an independent country - being free, being able to make our own decisions, not under the rule book of the European Union. "The problem with Boris's new EU treaty is that it keeps us tied to EU rules, costs us a fortune, but what it really does is kick the can down the road for a further three years of agonising negotiations. "It's simply not Brexit. So what I'm saying is - it's a general election, it's a chance to press the reset button, drop the deal and let's move forward and let's form some kind of Brexit alliance and win the election."