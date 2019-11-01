- ITV Report
-
One dead and a 15 injured in crash involving two buses and a car
One person has died and 15 others have been injured in a crash in south-east London.
Police were called to Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at just after 10.10pm on Thursday following reports of a collision involving two single decker buses and one car.
Officers from London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics treated 15 other people.
An LAS spokesman said it had “dispatched a number of resources to the scene”, including 10 ambulance crews.
He added: “We treated 15 patients and took them to hospital.
“Despite the best efforts of our medics, a person sadly died at the scene.”
LFB assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said: “Firefighters rescued several casualties from the buses and immediately undertook first aid.”