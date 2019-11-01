One dead and a 15 injured in crash involving two buses and a car

One person has died and 15 others have been injured in a crash in south-east London.

Police were called to Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at just after 10.10pm on Thursday following reports of a collision involving two single decker buses and one car.

Officers from London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics treated 15 other people.