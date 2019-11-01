Police have 'spoken on phone' to fugitive Ronan Hughes wanted in connected to Essex lorry deaths

Detectives have revealed they have spoken on the phone to one of the brothers wanted over the deaths of 39 migrants found in the back of a lorry in Essex.

Ronan Hughes, 40, and Christopher Hughes, 34, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, have been urged to hand themselves in to police.

The pair are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday October 23.

Reports suggested Ronan Hughes phoned police moments after lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, was arrested following the discovery.

Essex Police Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten told reporters at a press conference in Northern Ireland: "Today I want to make a direct appeal - Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.