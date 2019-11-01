Prostate cancer risk raised by high levels of two hormones in blood – research

Men with higher levels of free testosterone and a growth hormone in their blood are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, research suggests. Factors such as ethnicity, older age and family history of the condition are already known to increase the likelihood of developing the cancer. But researchers say a study of more than 200,000 men is one of the first to suggest strong evidence of two factors that could possibly be modified to reduce prostate cancer risk. The research was presented at the 2019 National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Cancer Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

It was led by Dr Ruth Travis, an Associate Professor, and Ellie Watts, a Research Fellow, both based at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford. Dr Travis said: “Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men worldwide after lung cancer and a leading cause of cancer death. “But there is no evidence-based advice that we can give to men to reduce their risk. “We were interested in studying the levels of two hormones circulating in the blood because previous research suggests they could be linked with prostate cancer and because these are factors that could potentially be altered in an attempt to reduce prostate cancer risk.” Researchers looked at 200,452 cancer-free men who are part of the UK Biobank project, and were not taking any hormone therapy. Blood samples were tested for their levels of testosterone and a growth hormone called insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-I). Levels of free testosterone – testosterone that is circulating in the blood and not bound to any other molecule and can therefore have an effect in the body – were calculated.

Blood samples were tested for their levels of testosterone and a growth hormone called insulin-like growth factor-I Credit: Rui Vieira/PA