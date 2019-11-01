Seven-year-old girl critically injured after Halloween shooting in Chicago

A seven-year-old girl out trick or treating in a bumblebee outfit has been critically injured after being shot in Chicago.

The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighbourhood.