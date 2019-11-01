South Africa's first black captain Siya Kolisi bearer of hope for Rainbow Nation

The beggars who tap on my car window at Johannesburg’s hectic intersections are a daily reminder that this is the most unequal place on earth.

But in the last few days the beggars have been joined by a new breed of traffic-dodging salesmen: beaming young men from the townships waving the South African flags they are selling high above the lines of traffic in anticipation of tomorrow’s match.

Every corner of South Africa has been touched by the excitement of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

For this country the moment is huge, for this continent it matters too.

All of Africa is behind South Africa and out in front is Siya Kolisi, a young man who started playing rugby on a dry and dusty road in a township.