The comprehensive school that produced four England Rugby World Cup stars

The England Rugby World Cup final team will be made up of the finest players across the country, including four who attended the same Hertfordshire school.

St George's in Harpenden has an impressive list of alumni with Owen Farrell, George Ford, Maro Itoje and Jack Singleton part of the squad in Japan.

The comprehensive school has a strong rugby tradition and their first XV and under-16s squad start training in the gym at 7.30am on a daily basis.

On a Saturday morning, the school fields up to 14 different teams for matches, so it's no surprise they nurture future professionals.