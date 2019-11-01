- ITV Report
The comprehensive school that produced four England Rugby World Cup stars
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger
The England Rugby World Cup final team will be made up of the finest players across the country, including four who attended the same Hertfordshire school.
St George's in Harpenden has an impressive list of alumni with Owen Farrell, George Ford, Maro Itoje and Jack Singleton part of the squad in Japan.
The comprehensive school has a strong rugby tradition and their first XV and under-16s squad start training in the gym at 7.30am on a daily basis.
On a Saturday morning, the school fields up to 14 different teams for matches, so it's no surprise they nurture future professionals.
The last time England made the final in 2007 midfield duo Farrell and Ford were both students at the school and went to France to watch the final, with Owen's father Andy in the team and George's dad, Mike, working as defensive coach.
Rugby Master Neil Harris, who worked with the quartet, says: "The thing that stands them out, really, is their work ethics on and off the pitch.
"These guys haven't got to where they are through luck, they've worked incredibly hard at their games, they've worked incredibly hard on developing on their skill levels and I think they're really showing that when you aim high for things, you can achieve them."
Itoje trained hard at sport and in addition to excelling at rugby became the second best shot putter in his age group in the country.
Singleton and Itoje still visit the school and have helped the coaches out with assignments.
They are also inspiring the next generation of students and winning the World Cup would be a great boon to this Hertfordshire comprehensive school.