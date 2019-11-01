Trump urges Johnson and Farage to form ‘unstoppable force’ for General Election

Donald Trump is urging Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to team up and become an “unstoppable force” as he warned that Jeremy Corbyn would take the UK to “bad places”. The US president called for the Prime Minister and Brexit Party leader to “get together” in what appeared to be a call for them to form a pact ahead of Mr Farage launching his party’s General Election campaign on Friday morning.

Mr Trump hailed Mr Johnson as “the exact right guy for the times” but also criticised his Brexit deal, claiming it hinders trade with the US. In a radio interview with Mr Farage on LBC, Mr Trump waded into British domestic affairs by voicing his opinion ahead of the election – a move that has been described by Mr Corbyn as interference. Describing Mr Farage and Mr Johnson as “two brilliant people”, Mr Trump said: “I would like to see you and Boris get together because you would really have some numbers, because you did fantastically in the election, the last election. “He has a lot of respect and like for you. I just wish you two guys could get together – I think it would be a great thing.”

Donald Trump hailed the PM as ‘the exact right guy for the times’ Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Mr Farage replied: “Well I tell you what, if he drops this dreadful deal, fights the General Election on the basis that we just want to have trade with Europe but no political influence, do you know what? I would be right behind him.” Mr Trump added: “When you are the president of the United States you have great relationships with many of the leaders, including Boris, he’s a fantastic man, and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times. “And I know that you and him will end up doing something that could be terrific if you and he get together as, you know, an unstoppable force.” Talking about Mr Corbyn, the president said: “Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he’d be so bad, he’d take you on such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.” In a tweet, Mr Corbyn said: “Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected.”

Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Farage has refused to rule out the prospect of the Brexit Party withdrawing hundreds of election candidates in order to target a small number of Labour-held seats, saying that his strategy would become clear on Friday. Asked if he was ruling out standing down hundreds of candidates, the party leader told the PA news agency on Thursday: “I’ve ruled nothing in, I’ve ruled nothing out. I am making a completely neutral comment ahead of our launch tomorrow.” The remarks follow a report in the Daily Telegraph stating the party was considering slashing the number of would-be MPs it fields in the December 12 General Election in order to concentrate resources on 20-40 Labour seats in Leave areas.

