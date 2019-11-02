Banks and hedge funds ‘financing climate change’ to be targetted by Labour

The Labour Party is developing plans to “go after” banks and hedge funds “financing climate change”.

While the Conservatives have a legally binding target to achieve a zero carbon economy by 2050, shadow chancellor John McDonnell wants the goal reached by the 2030s using financial levers.

Mr McDonnell revealed his approach ahead of the publication of the Finance and Climate Change report, authored by a group including academics and experts as well as former head of the civil service, Bob Kerslake.

The report recommends banks and hedge funds “should be forced to publish the climate-related risks associated with their financial assets”.