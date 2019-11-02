How South Africa's Rugby World Cup win has sparked optimism in the Rainbow Nation

South Africa's Rugby World Cup victory will have a significant impact in the Rainbow Nation.

The sight of a black Springbok captain lifting the trophy is about more than sport. It’s about national confidence and national identity - and it has re -energised South Africa and re-confirmed its hope of unity.

I watched in a club where white and black families hugged each other as the final whistle blew. And when Siya Kolisi, the black captain, lifted the trophy, many openly wept. This was a moment of history.

Many believe it’s significance surpasses the 1995 "Madiba" World Cup victory when President Mandela donned the shirt of the then-captain, Francois Pinaar. That day was all about hope the country could change.

Today was about proof that it has.