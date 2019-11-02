Lib Dems complain to ITV over pre-election televised debate

ITV has announced plans to host the pre-general election debate. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats have complained to ITV about the exclusion of leader Jo Swinson from an election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. The party urged ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall not to help the leaders of the two largest parties "stitch up the debates" ahead of the December 12 vote. Lib Dem president Baroness Brinton wrote to the broadcaster's chief on Saturday arguing for Ms Swinson's inclusion so an unequivocal Remain-backing voice is heard in the November 19 debate. ITV said it "intends to offer viewers comprehensive and fairly balanced general election coverage," pointing to a live debate to which leaders of seven parties have been invited.

Baroness Brinton has called for the Lib Dems to be included in the first TV debate. Credit: PA

Baroness Brinton wrote: "The voters of this country deserve to hear from a Remainer on the debate stage, not just from the two men who want to deliver Brexit. "A debate between just them offers no real alternative and stifles the conversation. "Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared of debating Jo Swinson and broadcasters should not help them stitch up the debates."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will not take part in the first televised debate. Credit: PA