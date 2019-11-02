Mariah Carey tussles for crisps with elf in Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey uses her high-pitched singing prowess to nab a bag of crisps from an elf in the new festive advert for Walkers.

The snack company’s festive campaign begins with the American singer performing her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You in a wintry music video setting.

Following the shoot, Carey walks through the set generously handing out presents to the crew, including a framed painting of herself riding a winged unicorn and a box full of doves.

She says: “I love Christmas. It’s a magical time, a time for giving, a time for caring, a time for sharing.”

Carey then faces a dilemma both as she and a Christmas elf go to reach for the last bag of pigs in blankets-flavoured crisps in a hamper at the same time.

The elf tells her “it’s the last bag”, to which she replies: “I saw them first.”

Following a polite tussle over the snack, Carey sings her famous high-pitched note to make the elf drop the bag so she can take them for herself.

Feeling kind, she does gives the elf one crisp before her generosity backfires in an unfortunate twist.