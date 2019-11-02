England fans await South Africa clash in hope of World Cup victory

Thousands of fans are excited to see England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan. Credit: PA

Millions of rugby fans across the globe are gearing up for the World Cup final as England take on South Africa. The game, which kicks off at 09:00 UK time on ITV, is being played in Japan at the International stadium Yokohama where some fans are still in search for tickets. Thousands more will be watching back home, hoping Eddie Jones's side can emulate the 2003 victory led by Sir Clive Woodward.

England fans wait fo their train to arrive before the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match at Yokohama Stadium. Credit: PA

The Queen and Boris Johnson have sent messages of good luck to the England rugby team as they prepare for the final. England players were praised by the Queen for having “delighted” and “inspired” fans as they battled their way through to the competition’s climax. In her message, the Queen sent her “very best wishes” to the squad for a “memorable and successful match”.

England’s Jonny May during a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo. Credit: PA

The British Beer and Pub Association predicted that one million extra pints will be sold throughout Saturday if England are victorious in the match at the International Stadium Yokohama in Japan. The Duke of Sussex is travelling to the Far East for the game and is expected to personally convey his grandmother’s words to the national team in their changing room before kick-off. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said the whole country was behind Eddie Jones’s team through every “kick, ruck, lineout and maul”.

The possibility of England facing off against Wales in this year’s final had added extra frisson to the competition for British rugby fans. But the Welsh failed to overcome South Africa in their semi-final match, and lost the bronze play-off 40-17 to New Zealand on Friday. Saturday’s match has still created a test for some fans who find themselves split by sporting rivalries.

Ken Marshall and his wife Rosie, who will be supporting rival teams South Africa and England respectively in the Rugby World Cup final Credit: PA