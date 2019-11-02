Teenager charged after girl, seven, shot on Halloween

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the neck while out trick or treating.

The girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was critically injured in the shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Thursday.

Investigators believe she was shot in a gang-related attack and the man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery through discharge of a firearm, police said.