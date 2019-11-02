- ITV Report
-
Turkey 'will not keep foreign IS militants until the end of time'
Turkey will send members of so-called Islamic State back to their home countries, the nation's interior minister has said.
Süleyman Soylu vowed it will repatriate those in its captivity, stating Turkey is "not a hotel" for members of the terrorist organisation, which is also known as Daesh.
Speaking to members of the press on Saturday, he said: "We are not going to keep them until the end of time. We're not a hotel for Daesh."
He added: "Countries can't just deprive Daesh members of their citizenship, this is unacceptable to us and it's also irresponsible."
He blamed countries, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, for stripping those associated with the organisation of their citizenship.
One of those who has had their right to reside in Britain is 'Jihadi Jack', who received the Home Office's decision from ITV News.
Turkey last month launched an offensive against northern Syria, taking captive members of the terror organisation.
Many of those taken into custody were previously held by American-backed Kurdish forces.
Others escaped from camps and prisons in the chaos that ensued following the US withdrawal from the region.
Ankara regularly calls on other countries to take back those who have sworn allegiance to the terror organisation, but faces slow reaction from governments fearful of public criticism and security issues.