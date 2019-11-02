Turkey 'will not keep foreign IS militants until the end of time'

Turkey will send members of so-called Islamic State back to their home countries, the nation's interior minister has said.

Süleyman Soylu vowed it will repatriate those in its captivity, stating Turkey is "not a hotel" for members of the terrorist organisation, which is also known as Daesh.

Speaking to members of the press on Saturday, he said: "We are not going to keep them until the end of time. We're not a hotel for Daesh."

He added: "Countries can't just deprive Daesh members of their citizenship, this is unacceptable to us and it's also irresponsible."

He blamed countries, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, for stripping those associated with the organisation of their citizenship.