UK Weather Forecast: Brighter skies for many tomorrow, and not as windy

Strong winds across the south today brought some big impacts with trees down, flying debris, power cuts and travel disruption. Through tonight the winds will slowly starts to ease. However more rain is expected across northern areas, as well as in Wales, with blustery showers across the south. Where we hold on to clear skies, a few fog patches are possible as winds turn light.

Tomorrow will be a slightly better day, with lighter winds generally and sunny spells but also some showers, which will merge into longer spells of rain at times.