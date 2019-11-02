UK Weather Forecast: Wind Gusts of 80mph, heavy rain and high tides

Very windy conditions across the south today. Wind gust of 70-80mph. The strong winds causing impacts with tress down, travel disruption and power lines affected. Along with the stormy winds, expect further pulses of rain through the rest of the day. Tonight the winds will slowly start to ease. However more rain is expected across northern areas, as well as in Wales, with blustery showers across the south. Where we hold on to clear skies, a few fog patches are possible as winds turn light. Tomorrow will be a slightly better day, with lighter winds generally and sunny spells but also some showers, which will merge into longer spells of rain at times.