Violin worth £250,000 returned to owner after going missing during train journey

Stephen Morris lost his violin on a train journey from London. Credit: Walton/Youtube

A 310-year-old antique violin worth £250,000 which was stolen from a train in London has been returned to its owner with no damage. Professional musician Stephen Morris, who said it was "devastating" to lose the instrument made by craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, reported the violin as missing on October 22. He said he left the violin on the London Victoria to Orpington train when he got off at Penge East.

Tweeting the news that the violin had been returned, Mr Morris wrote: "My violin is home safe and sound! Thanks for the overwhelming support." Overseen by plain-clothes police officers, the instrument was handed over to Mr Morris at a car park in Beckenham on Friday evening after a suspect was identified. The man who had the violin reportedly apologised and said he had made a mistake.

