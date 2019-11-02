- ITV Report
Weather: Rain for most parts of the UK with sunny spells in the north
A wet day for many parts of the UK with areas of heavy rain moving across the country.
However parts of northern England, southern Scotland and eastern Northern Ireland will see very little rain with some spells of sunshine.
Southern areas of the UK will also be very windy, with severe gales possible along the south coast, but these will tend to ease a little later on in the day.
The top temperature will be around 14 Celsius (57F).