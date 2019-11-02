One killed as strong winds bring travel chaos to parts of UK

One woman has been killed after gusts of up to 109mph battered the United Kingdom, amid weather warnings from the Met Office.

Transport connections have been disrupted, with ferries unable to dock at Dover Port due to the inclement conditions.

A driver, who is believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead in Wimborne, Dorset shortly after 8.40am on Saturday.

Dorset Police said it is understood a tree had fallen on the grey Ford B-Max, and officers appealed for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Sergeant Lee Savage said: “To assist with my investigation I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the relevant time, and either witnessed the collision or captured any of the incident on dash-cam, to please contact Dorset Police.”