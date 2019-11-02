- ITV Report
-
One killed as strong winds bring travel chaos to parts of UK
One woman has been killed after gusts of up to 109mph battered the United Kingdom, amid weather warnings from the Met Office.
Transport connections have been disrupted, with ferries unable to dock at Dover Port due to the inclement conditions.
A driver, who is believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead in Wimborne, Dorset shortly after 8.40am on Saturday.
Dorset Police said it is understood a tree had fallen on the grey Ford B-Max, and officers appealed for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
Sergeant Lee Savage said: “To assist with my investigation I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the relevant time, and either witnessed the collision or captured any of the incident on dash-cam, to please contact Dorset Police.”
In an unconnected incident, police dealt with scaffolding which had fallen from a building in rural Dorset.
Dorset Police posted a photograph on social media showing the scaffolding, which had collapsed on to a line of parked cars, due to the strong gusts.
Officers said the structure was blown over in Dorset Street, Blandford Forum, during the early hours of Saturday.
Travel disruption as weather warnings issued
South Western Railways said a number of trees blocked the line between Woking and Weymouth on Saturday morning. It warned services could be delayed or cancelled.
P&O said Dover Harbour was closed while DFDS said ships were unable to proceed into the port because of high winds.
The Met Office said gusts of 83mph were recorded in Plymouth and 82mph in Culdrose, Cornwall. It issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales on Saturday, while a band of rain moved across northern Scotland.
The strongest gust of wind recorded on Saturday was 109mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.
Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said inland winds of 40mph to 55mph had been reported, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 60mph.
Heavy rainfall was seen widely across Wales and south-west England, with Cardinham in Cornwall recording 40mm in 24 hours.