- ITV Report
British passengers among injured in France bus crash
Britons are among 29 people injured in a bus crash in France, after the vehicle overturned.
The bus was heading from Paris to London when the crash happened in the northern Somme region of France.
Four people are seriously injured and 25 others are hurt.
The FlixBus flipped onto its side as it travelled on a wet highway and was carrying passengers from Britain, France, US, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania and Russia.
The police force in Somme said 32 passengers were on board.
The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities.
A press official, Herve Fosse, said most of the injuries were not serious and about half were not expected to remain in hospital.
The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side with its front and side windows smashed.
The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.
The low-cost FlixBus firm has its headquarters in Germany.