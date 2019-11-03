British passengers among injured in France bus crash

Britons are among 29 people injured in a bus crash in France, after the vehicle overturned.

The bus was heading from Paris to London when the crash happened in the northern Somme region of France.

Four people are seriously injured and 25 others are hurt.

The FlixBus flipped onto its side as it travelled on a wet highway and was carrying passengers from Britain, France, US, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania and Russia.

The police force in Somme said 32 passengers were on board.