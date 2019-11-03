Airbnb bans 'party houses' after five killed in California shooting

Airbnb has said it's banning "party houses" after five people were killed at a Halloween party in California.

The home rental service said it will take steps to "combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct".

There were said to be around 100 people at the Halloween party on October 31 in Orinda.

One attendee said he was enjoying the music and watching others dancing when he heard shots and people started running.

The screaming seemed to last forever, said Devan, who asked that his last name not be used because he feared for his safety.

"Everybody started running, scrambling," he said.