Heavy rain developing across eastern Scotland. Showery elsewhere. Rather unsettled
Monday: Heavy rain and strong winds will continue across eastern Scotland. Elsewhere, fog patches may be slow to clear. Many places will then see showers, locally heavy, with some bright spells.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Rain across eastern areas on Tuesday but drier conditions in the northwest following southeast. Frost early Wednesday but more rain spreading east, becoming persistent and heavy in places into Thursday.