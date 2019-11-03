Nigel Farage rules out fresh bid to become MP at General Election

Nigel Farage has said he will not be standing as a candidate in the General Election. Credit: PA

Nigel Farage will not be standing as a candidate at the General Election. The Brexit Party leader said he believes he can better serve the cause by "traversing the length and breadth" of the UK campaigning, instead of fighting to get elected in one constituency. He has previously lost on seven occasions when bidding to become an MP. Asked if he was going to stand in the forthcoming election, Mr Farage told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: "I’ve thought very hard about this – how do I serve the cause of Brexit best, because that’s what I’m doing this for. "Not for a career, I don’t want to be in politics for the rest of my life.

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe speaking during a Brexit Party event at the QEII Centre in London. Credit: PA

He continued: "Do I find a seat to try get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I’ve decided the latter course is the right one." He added: "It’s very difficult to do both. It’s very difficult to be in a constituency every day and at the same time be out across the United Kingdom." Speaking to the Sunday Times, Farage also said he has been twice offered a peerage, with the Brexit Party leader claiming it is one of a number of "baubles" put forward by the Conservative party.

When asked about the Brexit Party fielding candidates in around 600 seats, Mr Farage said: "I’ve wanted for months for there to be a Leave alliance. It seems obvious to me that no one party can own Brexit voters – there are Tory Brexit voters, there are Brexit Party Brexit voters and a lot of Labour Brexit voters." "I always thought that to win an election, get a big majority so we can get a proper Brexit, a coming-together would be the objective," he added. He went on to say that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current Brexit plan is not "genuine".

Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak hit back at Nigel Farage’s criticism of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal Credit: Danny Lawson/PA