It's the outfit that I want: £313,000 paid for Olivia Newton-John’s Grease ensemble

The tight black trousers and leather jacket sported by Olivia Newton-John in Grease have been sold for more than £300,000.

They were among 500 lots which went under the hammer in Beverly Hills, with the proceeds of the sale of the clothes going to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The combo were sported by Sandy in the hit 1978 film for its final number of You’re The One That I Want, with the jacket selling for £188,000 and the trousers £125,000.