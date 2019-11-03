South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi 'can't explain in words' magnitude of winning World Cup

South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi has said the magnitude of winning the World Cup has not sunk in yet and he cannot wait to get home to celebrate.

Speaking the day after the Springboks' 32-12 victory over England, the 28-year-old said he was unable to put into words what his team's victory meant for him and his country.

"We've been going through quite a lot as a country and the people really got behind us," the first black captain of the Rainbow Nation's team said.

"They really believed and I'm really glad we could do it and go through the last hurdle."

Shortly after South Africa's victory, Kolisi posted an image of himself holding the trophy aloft with the Nelson Mandela quote: “It always seems impossible until its done."

Adding: "South Africa this is for you.

"If we work together and strive to be better, each and every day, we can achieve anything."

For many years, the Springboks were a symbol of white dominance with black South Africans often supporting any team but the Boks.

Many have seen Kolisi's captaining of the team to have surpassed the significance of the 1995 "Madiba" World Cup victory when then-president Mandela donned the shirt of the then-captain, Francois Pinaar.