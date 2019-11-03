Tory candidate said people on Benefits Street need ‘putting down’

Francesca O’Brien wrote the people on Benefits Street 'need putting down.' Credit: Gower & Swansea Conservatives

The Tories are facing calls to remove a candidate in a key marginal seat who wrote on Facebook that people on reality television show Benefits Street need “putting down”. Francesca O’Brien, who was selected in the South Wales constituency of Gower, apologised on Sunday for the series of inflammatory remarks on social media. Labour said Boris Johnson must remove her as a candidate over the “absolutely disgusting” since-deleted remarks from January 2014, which were reported by the Guardian.

Ms O’Brien, wrote of the Channel 4 programme highlighting the lives of welfare recipients: “Benefit Street..anyone else watching this?? Wow, these people are unreal!!!” Replying to a friend’s comment, she added: “My blood is boiling, these people need putting down.” The Conservative Party did not appear to be moving to axe Ms O’Brien from the race ahead of the December 12 General Election. In a statement, Ms O’Brien said: “These comments were made off the cuff, a number of years ago.

