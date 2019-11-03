Vietnamese priest helping police in lorry death tragedy

A Vietnamese priest is helping police get vital information from the families of two of the victims found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex, who themselves are too fearful to come forward.

All 39 victims are thought to be Vietnamese, police confirmed on Friday, as post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the 31 men and eight women found in the trailer in the early hours of October 23.

Reverend Simon Nguyen is helping Essex Police, by retrieving information from the victims' families in the UK, who are too scared to come forward.

He told ITV News: "I asked them if you find it very difficult to contact the police, could you please pass [on details of] your relatives and friends in the container, their identities.

"They gave me the names and all the pictures and all the marks on the body."