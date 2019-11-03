Weather: Sunny spells and outbreaks of rain for most parts of UK

A mixture of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain for much of the UK today, with the rain persistent across eastern Scotland.

The best of the drier and brighter weather will be across eastern Wales and the Midlands.

It will be windy across the far north and far southwest with coastal gales possible, but elsewhere winds will be mainly light.

Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of around 14 Celsius (57F).