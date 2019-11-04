Campaign Live: Watch live coverage from the 2019 General Election campaign trail

Throughout the run-up to the December 12 election, ITV News will be streaming campaign events from all the major political parties - live and unedited.

As part of our Campaign Live service, our cameras will be around the UK as party leaders criss-cross the country getting their message out to voters.

We'll be streaming all the events on this page, every day during the campaign.

We'll also be going live on the ITV News Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. Like or subscribe to those accounts to be notified when live events are happening.