General Election dominates Monday's headlines as campaigning begins

The General Election dominates Monday's headlines. Credit: Twitter/The Daily Telegraph/Daily Mirror

Pre-election manoeuvrings lead several newspapers on Monday, ahead of a varied collection of other stories. The Daily Telegraph turns a blowtorch on Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party, reporting accusations he is attempting to create a hung parliament which would ruin the UK’s plans for leaving the EU.

The Independent and Metro report Mr Farage will not run as an MP but will concentrate on campaigning instead.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the Labour Party vowing to save free TV licences for pensioners.

The Guardian says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned dissenters in his shadow cabinet to obey him on Brexit.

And the Daily Express takes a different election angle, reporting Boris Johnson’s plans to cut taxes.

Meanwhile, The Times leads with a report that human trafficking gangs are using private schools as a means of sending young Vietnamese people into Britain, before they leave the schools and live illegally.

The i carries a report that the NHS is struggling to cope with soaring heart failure cases.

The Daily Mail also takes up a medical theme, reporting hospitals are being swamped by increasing numbers of diabetics.

The Sun leads with claims there is an epidemic of cocaine use among people older than 50.

The Financial Times says Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil company has launched an initial public offering with a goal of raising 60 billion US dollars (£46 billion).

And the Daily Star leads with the weather, and a forecast drop in temperatures.