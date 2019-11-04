Home Office insists there are ‘no plans’ to decriminalise possession of drugs

The Home Office has insisted it has “no plans” to decriminalise the possession of drugs – despite a second Westminster committee now calling for this. The Scottish Affairs Committee has now joined the Health and Social Care Committee in calling for a new approach to be adopted to try to tackle the drugs problems. Sarah Wollaston, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, said drug use was now a “public health emergency”. She added: “A radical approach to drug policy is needed to tackle that emergency, and I am delighted to see that the Scottish Affairs Committee has reached the same conclusion as we did, that responsibility for drugs policy should be transferred from the Home Office to the Department of Health and Social Care. “The Committee also echoes our conclusion that an evidence-based, harm reduction approach should be taken to drug policy. That should include the decriminalisation of the possession of small quantities of drugs for personal use.”

Sarah Wollaston, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee at Westminster Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

A Home Office spokesman stressed “every drug related death is a tragedy” as he said ministers were “concerned about the rate of drug deaths in Scotland”. The country recorded a total of 1,187 drugs deaths in 2018, and the spokesman said: “We are absolutely committed to reducing the use of drugs and the harms they cause.” But he stated: “The Government has no plans to decriminalise drug possession. “It would not eliminate the crime committed by the illicit trade, nor would it address the harms associated with drug dependence and the misery that this can cause to families and communities.”

